Manitoba RCMP said a 15-year-old boy from the RM of St. Clements is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving a golf cart while impaired through the community.

Selkirk RCMP said the incident occurred on Dec. 18 at approximately 10:05 p.m. Officers were patrolling the RM of St. Clements when they saw a golf cart with two occupants driving erratically. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver allegedly refused to stop for police and fled down a narrow trail.

After patrols searched the area, the golf cart was seen on Frank Street. The driver allegedly drove through yards and fields to evade police until officers were able to surround the cart. The driver then drove the cart into the ditch and allegedly fled on foot.

The driver is facing multiple charges including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation with over of alcohol in 100 mL of blood, flight from peace officer, and resisting arrest. The teen was also charged under provincial acts for driving without a driver’s licence and consumption of alcohol by a minor.

The charges against the teen have not been proven in court. He will appear in court on Feb. 26, 2021.

The passenger, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested but later released without charges, according to RCMP.