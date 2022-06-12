Impaired, unlicensed driver crashes stolen car into front yard
A 31-year-old from Tillsonburg, Ont., has been charged with numerous offences after a stolen car drove into a yard and hit two parked cars.
Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge said in a news release they were called at 2 p.m. on June 11 to respond to the incident.
"Homeowner was able to block the vehicle to stop the driver from leaving the scene," police said.
Police arrived at the address on Hiram Street in Bracebridge and determined that not only was the vehicle stolen from Toronto, the impaired suspect has never had a driver's licence.
The suspect is now charged with impaired driving, possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, obstructing police, violating a probation order and driving with cannabis available to the driver.
