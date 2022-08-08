Impaired woman caught driving 80 km/h over speed limit: RCMP
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
An Edmonton woman was charged after she was pulled over for excessive speeding while impaird with a child in the car, police say.
An officer first spotted the car on Saturday shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Highway 16 at Range Road 192 in Lamont County.
According to police, the woman was driving 193 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.
Mounties say the woman was drunk and had a child in the passenger seat.
The 47-year-old woman was charged with speeding, criminally charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and issued a provincial administrative sanction for impaired driving.
