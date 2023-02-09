Impaired woman caught driving stolen Toyota Camry that owner left running outside Kamloops store
The arrest of a woman in Kamloops Wednesday is one example of why drivers should never leave their vehicles running, unlocked and unattended.
The owner of a Toyota Camry reportedly left their car running while they went inside a store on 7th Avenue around 1:30 a.m., then realized it had been driven away and called police.
Responding officers later located the vehicle travelling westbound on the Trans Canada Highway, according to statement Kamloops RCMP issued Thursday.
“Further investigation revealed the suspect was also driving while prohibited and impaired,” spokesperson Cpl. Crystal Evelyn wrote in the release.
A woman was arrested, issued a 90-day driving prohibition and released with conditions.
Mounties say charges related to driving while prohibited and possession of stolen property are anticipated as part of the recommendation process.
They’re asking anyone who witnessed or has information related to this investigation to contact police at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-4547.
