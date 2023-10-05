Impairment likely a factor in multi-vehicle Anthony Henday Drive crash: police
Charges are pending against a 35-year-old man who is believed to have crashed into two vehicles on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday morning while impaired.
Police say both speed and substance impairment are being considered factors in the crashes that happened near the Rabbit Hill Road exit in south Edmonton.
Around 6:50 a.m., a red Cadillac CTS reportedly hit a white Toyota Highlander, then a school bus, before coming to a stop in a ditch.
When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene, the school bus and Cadillac were still on the roadway. The bus, which did not have any students on it at the time, had sustained damage on its left rear side, while the Cadillac's front and top were significantly smashed.
No one was seriously injured. The bus driver and Cadillac driver were hospitalized for "precautionary reasons," police said.
Police did not say what charges the 35-year-old man behind the wheel of the Cadillac could face.
The incident immediately jammed westbound Anthony Henday Drive. It was reopened fully by 11 a.m.
-
Lots to do over Thanksgiving weekend in the Ottawa ValleyAs college and university students return home and families get together for Thanksgiving dinner, here's what you need to know about the holiday long weekend in the Ottawa Valley.
-
Family, police concerned for the well-being of missing Calgary man, 66Police are asking for assistance locating a 66-year-old man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.
-
Child riding bike struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary: policeA child was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in southwest Calgary.
-
Discovery Harbour transformed into spooky site for annual PumpkinfernoSome of Simcoe County's bravest souls can test out their tolerance for fear as an annual Halloween staple has returned to the heart of Penetanguishene.
-
Canada's top Mountie sits down with CTV News to discuss B.C. policing issuesA little more than six months after being appointed, Canada's top Mountie is on his first official trip to British Columbia.
-
Amherstburg’s Park House Museum caps concert series for the yearOn a chilly October evening, a few dozen people huddled in behind the Park House Museum in Amherstburg for the final Music off the Back Porch event of the year.
-
B.C. farmer behind 'Ugly Produce Day' spreading appreciation for misshapen veggiesA farmer from B.C.'s Lower Mainland hopes to inspire a movement to stop wasting "ugly" produce.
-
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekendDon't defrost that bird just yet!
-
'He was the best': Fans remember Rider legend George Reed at celebration of lifeOn Friday, classic green and white jerseys filled the room at the International Trade Centre, as Rider nation gathered to celebrate Reed’s life.