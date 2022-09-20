Impairment ruled out after mother pushing stroller seriously injured in Saanich intersection
Investigators say impairment has been ruled out after a woman who was pushing a stroller with two children inside was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in Saanich, B.C.
The collision happened around 7:10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Quadra Street and Lily Avenue.
The driver turned left onto Lily Avenue and struck the woman in the intersection. She was pushing a stroller with her two children inside at the time, but the children were not hit by the vehicle and were not injured.
The mother was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Saanich police.
The intersection was closed for several hours Monday night as collision analysts investigated the scene.
"While the investigation is still early, driver impairment has been ruled out," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades on Tuesday.
