Imperial, ExxonMobil Canada selling Alberta assets to Whitecap for $1.9B
Imperial Oil Ltd. says it and ExxonMobil Canada have entered into an agreement to sell the Montney and Duvernay oil and gas-producing areas of central Alberta to Whitecap Resources Inc. for $1.9 billion.
Imperial and ExxonMobil Canada each own 50 per cent of XTO Energy Canada, which includes assets in the liquids-rich Montney and Duvernay resource plays. Imperial's share of the proceeds is $940 million.
The sale is expected to close before the end of the third quarter, subject to regulatory approvals.
The Calgary-based company announced in January that it would market its interests in XTO Energy Canada jointly with ExxonMobil Canada as part of its strategy to focus on key oilsands assets.
The assets to be sold include 227,200 net hectares in the Montney shale, 34,000 net hectares in the Duvernay shale and additional holdings in other areas of Alberta.
Net production from these assets is about 140 million cubic feet of natural gas per day and about 9,000 barrels of crude, condensate and natural gas liquids per day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022.
-
Program aims to boost relationships with police, Indigenous youthThe second annual Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki Moose Hunt initiative was launched Thursday in Sudbury.
-
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Politics trumps public interestThe initial reluctance of governments, federal and provincial, to appoint a public inquiry into the N.S. mass shooting, was difficult to understand. It took the heartfelt pleas of the victims’ families and the fast rising tide of public opinion to make the politicians act.
-
Saanich police search for suspicious men near site of – but unrelated to – BMO shootoutPolice in Saanich – including heavily armed Emergency Response Team officers – were called to search for two suspicious men near Mt. Tolmie Park Thursday afternoon.
-
Man faces charges after leading police on chase, running into home in HalifaxA 30-year-old man is in custody after leading officers on a foot pursuit in Halifax.
-
Crowd gathers for abortion rights rally in BarrieDozens of people gathered in downtown Barrie on Thursday evening to denounce the United States Supreme court's decision to overturn the country's constitutional protection for abortion rights.
-
Calgary public art piece that scorched spectator reinstalled in new locationA piece of public art that was removed and put into storage after burning a hole through a spectator’s jacket has been reinstalled in a new location.
-
Roadway near Queen Elizabeth Bridge reopenedThe public is being asked to avoid a stretch of Main Street due to a “significant emergency-service presence.”
-
Commanding officer of Esquimalt-based Navy ship relieved of dutiesThe commanding officer of a Royal Canadian Navy vessel based in Esquimalt has been relieved of his duties, the Canadian Armed Forces announced Thursday evening.