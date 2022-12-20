Imperial Oil plans $1.7B in capital spending in 2023
Imperial Oil Ltd. is planning $1.7 billion in capital spending for next year.
The company says the plan includes a ramp-up for its Strathcona renewable diesel project, application of solvent technologies at Cold Lake and ongoing investment on an in-pit tailings project at its Kearl oilsands facility.
Brad Corson, Imperial's chairman, president and chief executive, says the plans reflect the company’s pursuit of attractive opportunities to reduce emissions, increase production and increase profitability.
Imperial says upstream production for 2023 is forecast between 410,000 and 430,000 gross oil equivalent barrels per day, reflecting the sale of the company’s interests in XTO Energy Canada.
The company says the outlook is underpinned by planned strong operating performance in its core oilsands assets and continued growth at Kearl which is on track to increase production to 280,000 total gross barrels per day by 2024.
Throughput in Imperial's downstream business is forecast to be between 395,000 and 405,000 barrels per day with capacity utilization between 92 and 94 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2022.
-
Guelph/Eramosa to charge repeat bylaw offendersGuelph/Eramosa Township has voted in favour of charging bylaw re-offenders for non-compliance.
-
OPP arrest man in connection to over $100,000 cash stolen from Goderich, Ont. homeA 41-year-old man from Goderich has been arrested in connection to a break-in which saw over $100,000 in Canadian currency stolen from a Goderich, Ont. home.
-
Two Saskatoon men charged after a high-risk searchSaskatoon Police Service have charged two 33-year-old men with over 70 charges after a drug trafficking investigation.
-
Negotiations for Wasaga Beach land sale end without agreementThe Town of Wasaga Beach and Bayloc Developments Inc. have ended negotiations for the sale of town-owned land at the beachfront after failing to agree on the timeline for the project.
-
20-year-old fatally shot in Scarborough last week identified by policePolice have identified a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot in Scarborough last week.
-
Manitoba man receives $500 bid for two bags of chips, including BuglesA Manitoba man has received a $500 bid for two bags of chips no longer available in Canada that he’s auctioning off to help those in need.
-
Sudbury, Ont., doctor says LTC care homes becoming a ‘dumping ground’ for psychiatric patientsOntario’s long-term care homes are feeling the effects of hospital overcrowding, a Sudbury doctor says, with severely ill and psychiatric patients being moved to LTC to free up hospital beds.
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attackBritish Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank.
-