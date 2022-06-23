Imperial Oil signs deal with E3 Lithium to advance pilot project
Imperial Oil Ltd. has signed a deal with E3 Lithium for a lithium project in Alberta and agreed to invest $6.35 million in the company.
The agreement helps advance E3 Lithium's Clearwater project, which will draw lithium from under the Leduc oilfield.
It includes drilling lithium evaluation wells and the scaling up of E3 Lithium's technology, which brings the brine liquid to the surface where the lithium is removed and concentrated.
Under the agreement, E3 Lithium will continue to operate the Clearwater project with technical and development support from Imperial.
Imperial has also agreed to acquire 3,413,979 E3 warrants at a prepaid price of $1.86 per warrant.
Each warrant provides the holder the option to exercise the warrant for one common share of E3. They are immediately exercisable, non-transferable, expire in 24 months and are non-refundable.
-
Police looking for missing 11-year-old Kitchener girlPolice are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Kitchener girl.
-
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 24-26CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of June.
-
Ottawa police calling in RCMP support for Canada Day festivitiesOttawa police are calling in support from the RCMP for Canada Day festivities, as the service prepares for possible protests over Canada's birthday.
-
UCP leadership candidates explain stances on provincial police force, Alberta Sovereignty ActThree of the candidates running to be leader of the United Conservative Party believe Alberta should create its own provincial police force while others believe Albertans should be further consulted.
-
Alouettes hand Roughriders first loss of seasonThe Montreal Alouettes scored on the first play of Thursday's game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders en route to handing the Riders their first loss of the season.
-
North Bay police celebrate Pride Month with new ball cap and uniform patchesIf they choose to, North Bay police officers will be sporting new ball caps and Velcro patches on their uniforms for the rest of the month.
-
Huntsville crash sends two people to hospitalOPP in Huntsville are investigating after two vehicle crash sent two people to hospital on Thursday evening.
-
A great moment for basketball in the Forest City; Shaedon Sharpe drafted into the NBAThe Portland Trail Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, taking a chance on a player who never suited up in college.