Imperial Theatre getting $3 million upgrade

Imperial Theatre in Saint John, New Brunswick, is preparing for a major upgrade.

The 110-year-old building’s HVAC system and gas-powered boiler will be replaced with a new heat pump.

The upgrades will cut the building’s energy consumption by an estimated 62 per cent.

“For more than 100 years, Imperial Theatre has lived at the heart of this historic neighbourhood,” said Wayne Long, MP for Saint John—Rothesay in a Thursday news release. “These retrofits will honour the theatre's rich history while helping it serve the community for 100 more.”

Imperial Theatre will contribute about $500,000 to the nearly $3 million project.

"Imperial Theatre is known and loved for bringing diverse communities together through the performing arts,” said Li Song, Vice President of Imperial Theatre’s Board of Directors in the release. “The green modernization of this iconic theatre will help ensure it continues to provide our community with cultural experiences for generations to come."

Built in 1913, the theatre previously served as a cinema and a church before returning to its roots -- a live threatre venue -- in 1994.

Work is set to begin in 2024.

For full coverage of New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated page.