'Important to have another option of transportation': New bike lanes coming to downtown Lethbridge

Lethbridge cyclists will soon have a more convenient and safe way of getting to and from downtown, thanks to the implementation of new bike lanes.

"It's important that we connect the destinations to where people are coming from," said Adam St. Amant, a City of Lethbridge transportation engineer.

"We've got some major destinations in the downtown with Galt Gardens and all the businesses downtown that people want to come to."

"I think it's important to have another option of transportation around the city," added Adam Duell, co-owner of Ascent Cycle.

"Bike boulevards and bike lanes are just a great setup to keep drivers safe on the road."

The bike lanes are part of construction affecting portions of Fourth Avenue and Seventh Street South.

The lanes will run between Scenic and Stafford drives on Fourth Avenue and along Seventh Avenue between Galt Gardens and Bike Boulevard.

"This gives people another option of how they come to the downtown and how they can interact with the downtown," St. Amant said.

"Having these bike lanes in there really connects the people to the places they want to go."

The bike lanes are a component of the city's cycling master plan created in 2017.

The goal is to continue adding new lanes across Lethbridge to eventually connect all quadrants of the city.

Duell says the lanes are not only more convenient but they also improve safety.

The lanes also promote eco-friendly transport.

"The less that we can all drive, the better off it is," said Kathleen Sheppard, Environment Lethbridge's executive director.

"It helps with fewer greenhouse gases and less air pollution. Plus, idling is not great for any of our health, so the fewer cars and the more bikes, the better it is both for the environment and our health."

The downtown construction of the roadways and bike lanes is expected to be complete by the end of October.