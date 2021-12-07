Imported alcohol may see delayed delivery to Alberta: AGLC

Albertans could have a harder time finding their favourite foreign alcohol at their local liquor store over the holidays due to ongoing supply chain issues.

"It’s possible some imported products may experience upstream delays related to the global supply chain," Alberta Gaming, Liqour and Cannabis (AGLC) spokesperson Karin Campbell said in an email to CTV News.

Campbell noted the AGLC is working closely with partners and producers to monitor the situation for potential impacts on liquor deliveries.

Earlier this month, The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) warned people of a product shortage, saying many high-demand beverages were in low supply.

The LCBO cited the ongoing pandemic as the root of the problem.

Here in Alberta, the AGLC deals with nearly 800 registered liquor agencies and has over 31,000 active liquor product in the province.

"When products do arrive in Alberta they are efficiently cleared for sale and distribution," Campbell said.

Campbell encouraged Albertans to check LiquorConnect.com to look up where their favourite items are sold or where specialty products are available near them.