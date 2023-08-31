‘Impossible… my car drives itself’: Telsa driver charged for speeding with car on Autopilot

A northern Ontario ‘driver’ is in some trouble with police following a recent traffic stop.

“Thunder Bay OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) officers charged a male operating a Tesla on ‘autonomous mode’ for speeding 125km/h in a posted 90km/h along the Trans-Canada Highway,” police said in a social media post Thursday.

“Well, this is a new one for us.”

The driver told officers it was “impossible” he was speeding as his “car drives itself,” said police in the post.

In an email to CTV News, Const. Joel Eppinghaus said the traffic stop was made on Highway 11-17 near Highway 527 in northwestern Ontario.

“Vehicle was a Tesla Model 3,” he said.

To conclude the post, OPP reminded drivers to “slow down” and “arrive alive.”

This incident comes as U.S. safety regulators expressed concerns Wednesday about Tesla allowing no-hands driving with Autopilot for longer periods.