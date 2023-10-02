Impressive Senators pounce on Panthers 4-2

The Ottawa Senators are looking like world-beaters in the NHL pre-season.

The Senators defeated the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Sunday for their fourth win in five games.

Drake Batherson, Roby Jarventie, Jiri Smejkal and Parker Kelly scored for the Senators, who were outshot 35-30. Batherson also had three assists.

Anton Lundell scored both goals for the Panthers, who slipped to 3-2 in the pre-season.

Anton Forsberg stopped 33 of 35 shots in the Senators net, while Spencer Knight stopped 26 of 30 shots for the Panthers.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and Ottawa took a 2-1 lead into the third.

UP NEXT

The Senators, with more veterans in the lineup, play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday in Halifax, while the Panthers play the Lightning in Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2023.