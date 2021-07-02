'Improper disposal of smoking material' starts fire on Saskatoon apartment balcony: fire department
The Saskatoon Fire Department says "improper disposal of smoking material" is what started a fire on an apartment balcony Friday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of Russell Road just after 4 p.m. for a report of a deck fire started by a cigarette butt, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, fire crews heard the fire alarm ringing and found “a smoke haze” in the hallway and one suite.
The fire department said crews identified a small fire in the exterior wall and began cutting it open to put out the fire.
A fire investigator has estimated damage at $5,000.
No injuries were reported.