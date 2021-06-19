'Improper use of candle' being blamed for Transcona house fire

A Saturday afternoon house fire in Transcona is believed to be accidental.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a home on Paulley Drive around 2:45 p.m. When crews arrived, the city said smoke could be seen coming from the home. Everyone was able to get out of the house safely before crews arrived.

The fire was declared under control around 3:30 p.m.

The city said one person was treated on scene by paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

According to the city, the fire is believed to have been caused by the improper use of a candle.

The city is reminding Winnipeggers to take special care when using candles, and is offering a number of safety tips, including: