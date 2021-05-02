Improperly extinguished fire pit ignites garage fire in Saskatoon, fire dept. says

A garage fire in Saskatoon was the result of an improperly extinguished fire pit according to the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).

At around 3:11 a.m. on Sunday the fire department received a call about a structure fire in the 900 block of Temperance Street, the fire department said in a news release.

Upon arrival firefighters spotted a detached garage in flames, SFD said.

A fire investigation found the garage caught on fire due to an open air fire pit that was improperly extinguished, according to the fire department. Damage is estimated at $40,000 and no one was injured.

A smoldering fire or hot embers not fully soaked in water can re-ignite, the fire department said, reminding residents to use more water than not enough to snuff out an open air fire.