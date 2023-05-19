Improperly secured car results in charges after it smashes into back of van

Provincial police say not properly securing a load could result in serious financial and safety repercussions, and on Wednesday in Caledon, it led to charges and damages for one driver.

Officers were called to King Street at Innis Lake Road for a report of a collision.

Police say the driver claimed he had to brake hard to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of him, causing the car he was hauling on a trailer to smash into the back of his van.

"He attempted in great length to assure the officer that the car was not insecure as it had been secure prior to the incident," OPP stated. "Well, we can see not that the vehicle was not as secured as he claimed."

The 26-year-old driver from Tiny Township was charged with not properly securing a load, plus not having mudguards on his trailer tires and not having proper signal devices on the trailer.

Police say the incident could have been much more serious and urge motorists to ensure if they are hauling anything, big or small, to have the proper straps, trailer and other equipment to ensure safety.