Improved cell coverage coming to Hwy 4 between Tofino, Port Alberni

Telecommunications giant Rogers is expanding wireless service along Highway 4 between Port Alberni and Tofino, in partnership with the B.C. government.

Cell service is expected to improve along an 85-kilometre stretch of the highway, once six new cellular towers are built and two existing ones are upgraded, according to the company.

The new cell coverage is expected to improve safety for commuters, and "bridge the digital divide" for more rural areas of the island, says Rogers.

"For people travelling between Tofino and Port Alberni, whether they’re locals, people visiting family, or those here to enjoy the beauty of the West Coast, Highway 4 can be cause for concern," said Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim, in a release Monday.

"Our government is hard at work making safety improvements to the highway and increasing cellular coverage along the same stretch, meaning people will be even safer," she said.

No timeline on when the Highway 4 cell expansion project would complete was announced Monday.

Rogers has partnered with the province to expand cell coverage along several highways across the province, including Highway 4 and Highway 14 on Vancouver Island.

Last year, Rogers announced it was improving cell coverage along a 70-kilometre stretch of Highway 14 between Sooke and Port Renfrew.