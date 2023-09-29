Improvement work to shut down Lethbridge intersection Saturday

Weather permitting, the City of Lethbridge will close a road at the intersection of Jerry Potts Boulevard and Algonquin Road West on Saturday to make improvements.

The city announced the closure on social media Friday, asking motorists to note the following changes between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.:

Jerry Potts Boulevard will be closed north of the intersection;

Local traffic will be allowed between the closure spot and Red Crow Boulevard;

There will be no access to Jerry Potts Boulevard from Algonquin Road during the closure; and

Northbound traffic on Jerry Potts Blvd. will be detoured to Algonquin Road.

Sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians.

The block of 4 Avenue South between 6 Street and 7 Street in Downtown Lethbridge will have a short-term closure due to crosswalk work from October 2-4.

Full update here: https://t.co/ll9iBJfqcp#yql @DowntownLeth pic.twitter.com/uv5MrcQaLp