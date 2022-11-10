Improvements coming to Langley stretch of B.C.'s Highway 1

British Columbia's transportation minister is set to make an announcement about improvements to Highway 1 through the Township of Langley.

The province says the upgrade will relieve congestion for drivers and address some problematic areas.

The Glover Road overpass will be one of the first routes to be addressed. It’s lower than the other ones along the Fraser Valley stretch of Highway 1. As a result, the overpass has been repeatedly struck by trucks with overheight loads, forcing its closure for repairs and snarling traffic below.

Preparation work is currently underway to build a new one.The overpass connects the Milner area with Fort Langley across the highway. Replacing it will cost nearly $20 million.

The new one will be taller to give drivers below more clearance and will include a pedestrian and bike pathway.

Since the upgraded crossing will replace the old one, the overpass will have to be shut down when construction starts in early 2023.

The resulting detour is estimated to add about five minutes of travel time and will last for just over a year, as the new overpass is estimated to be open by summer 2024.

It’s part of the project to widen Highway 1 to six lanes, three in each direction between 216th and 264th Streets.The new lanes will be for HOV, electric and transit vehicles.

The entire highway widening and upgrade project has a $345-million budget.