A Guelph woman was taken to hospital after an improvised homemade "smoke bomb" sprayed drain cleaner in her face.

Police said that a passerby called 911 for an ambulance after coming across the victim near Guelph City Hall on Tuesday night.

According to a news release, the 39-year-old woman said she had mixed ingredients in a plastic bottle at her home after watching a YouTube video.

"She wanted to see what would happen," police said in the release.

"When she shook the bottle the toxic ingredients sprayed out onto her hands and face," the release said.

She walked to city hall to have someone call for help.

The woman was taken to hospital as a precaution. Police did not say whether she suffered any injuries.