IMT Standen's evacuated after machine overheats, sparks fire
No injures have been reported after fire broke out at an auto parts manufacturing plant in the Burns Industrial Park in southeast Calgary.
Fire crews were called to the IMT Standen's location in the 1200 block of 58th Avenue S.E. shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.
Calgary Fire Department officials confirm about 140 people were being evacuated from the building and heavy smoke was pouring from the steel shop when firefighters arrived on scene.
Employees used 'on-scene' fire extinguishing equipment to keep the blaze controlled until firefighters doused it.
All staff members are safe and accounted for, and have returned to the building. No injuries have been reported.
A preliminary investigation confirmed the fire was ignited by a piece of machinery that overheated.
Monday's response was not the first time fire crews have been called to the southeast business.
CFD members extinguished fires at IMT Standen's in July 2020, which was also attributed to overheating machinery, and in April 2015.
-
Popular Belle River staple up for sale as owner retiresBelle River landmark Mr. Biggs Sports Bar and Eatery is up for sale.
-
Day camp spots in Waterloo region in high demandFinding a spot at a local day camp may be a challenge if you’re not already registered.
-
Head-on crash in Prince Albert leaves person deadA 72-year-old person is dead after a crash Saturday night in Prince Albert.
-
$1M in drugs and cash seized in interprovincial drug bustPolice have charged four people and seized more than $1 million in drugs and cash after officers in Edmonton and Ontario busted an interprovincial drug-trafficking network.
-
Mansion built into West Coast bluff for sale for $20MWhat may have been seen as a challenge for some builders became an opportunity for those involved in the construction of a mansion on a rocky property in West Vancouver.
-
Half-brothers find each other after more than 70 yearsIt’s not unusual to greet family at the airport. But for Bob Huson, this welcome is unlike most.
-
Edmonton Oilers sign depth forward Brad Malone to two-year, two-way dealThe Edmonton Oilers have re-signed depth forward Brad Malone to a two-year, two-way contract.
-
Charlottetown bicycle community says new roundabout could be dangerous to cyclistsA major intersection in Charlottetown is set to be replaced with a roundabout. The city says it will improve traffic flow, but cyclists say it will cut them off.
-
Halifax identifies 4 parks in HRM for homeless to stay long term, some advocates say it's not enoughThe city of Halifax has identified four parks in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) where people without a home will be allowed to pitch a tent and stay long term.