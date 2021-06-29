In a sign of a return to normal, YMCA day camps to be held this summer in Greater Sudbury

The YMCA of Northeastern Ontario, in partnership with the City of Greater Sudbury, announced Tuesday that day camps will be available in five city parks this summer.

“We are glad we can work with our city partners to offer fun, healthy, active and inclusive programming for children and youth to access across the City of Greater Sudbury this summer.” Helen Francis, president and CEO for the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario, said in a news release.

YMCA day camps will be offered at these city parks:

- Delki Dozzi – includes Lacrosse Camp in partnership with Northern Built Sports and Sports Conditioning Camp.

- Percy Playground

- Westmount Playground

- McLean Playground

- Elmview Playground

“Keeping kids active and engaged is important to the health and well‐being of our community,” Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger said in the release.

“We are very happy to support the YMCA with their summer opportunities for children by making our facilities available for programming.”

COVID‐19 protocols and procedures will be in place for all YMCA Summer day camps, under guidelines from the health unit. More details on those protocols and procedures will be released later this summer.

More information on YMCA summer day camps can be found here.