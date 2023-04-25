'In brutal shape': Construction to begin on one of Yorkton's busiest roads

One of Yorkton’s busiest — and most deteriorating — roads is finally set to have its makeover.

Yorkton City Council voted 6-1 during Monday’s council meeting to award the construction tender to G. Unger Construction, located in Theodore, Sask. Coun. Darcy Zaharia was the lone vote against.

The price tag on the project ballooned significantly, thanks to rises in inflation. Originally, the project was expected to total roughly $17 million dollars, with figures estimated in 2021.

The price tag it was approved for totalled $26.6 million, with the provincial government covering $4.1 million of the funds.

“Council approved that [original figure] in theory, to go ahead with it [in 2021] … however, it has jumped 56 per cent,” said Mayor Mitch Hippsley.

“It is an urban connector highway, so [the province] is involved with it.”

Hippsley said the project works with the Flood Mitigation Program, which began in 2010. That program was budgeted for as well, with the cost of $7.1 million.

“It is needed to be done anyway, so if we subtract those dollar figures, it gets a little more attractive,” Hippsley said.

“This is all about commerce and trade, Yorkton is getting bigger.”

Hippsley said the current condition of the road “is in brutal shape.”

“No doubt about it,” Hippsley added. “I don’t think anyone realized how much this was going to cost …. This does come out of the taxpayers’ pocket and we have budgeted for it. Taxpayers will not be paying more per year because of it.”

Hippsley said it is the single largest expense the city has funded, which isn’t a building or facility. He added that every business on York Road received personal phone calls.

The project will stretch two phases, and will take two to three years to complete, with the shovels going into the ground in early May, according to Hippsley.

In terms of traffic, Hippsley said it will be rerouted around the construction, with additional signage throughout the city to ease the change on motorists.

The mayor stated that the road, which stretches from Highways 16 to 9, sees on average one semi truck every 30 seconds.