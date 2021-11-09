In-custody death in Prince Albert prompts investigation

An investigation has been launched by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service and Saskatoon Police Service following an in-custody death in Prince Albert.

On Nov. 7, at around 3 p.m., members of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) arrested a 33-year-old man with outstanding warrants without incident and taken to detention cells, police said in a news release.

At around 7:30 p.m. the man was found unresponsive in his cell and paramedics on shift in the detention area provided emergency medical care while an ambulance was en route, police said.

The man was taken to Victoria Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. The man’s identity is not being released at this time at the request of family and an autopsy is scheduled for Nov. 9, police said.

The man’s death is being investigated as an in-custody death and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service and the Saskatoon Police Service will lead the investigation, and two independent observers from the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will be assigned to provide oversight, police said.