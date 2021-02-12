The Wasaga Beach In From the Cold program has been cancelled indefinitely after a lack of funding and volunteers willing to work the night shift.

The program operated out of the Lighthouse Community Church on Sunnidale Road when temperatures dipped to -15 C, offering beds and hot meals.

In From the Cold coordinator Andrew Renwick says the news is "extremely disappointing."

"There are people in the community who rely on certain services, and when you start to shut down, you kind of take away their hope," Renwick adds.

The church plans to continue to help those in need, offering support, clothing and household items but cannot reopen in the form of a shelter, even after the pandemic ends.

Renwick says the cancellation of the program is final. "In From the Cold is closed. We're done. It won't reopen next year unless a miracle happens."