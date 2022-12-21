'In her memory': Manitoba family carries on tradition of Christmas scavenger hunt

From brightening people's lives during the pandemic to honouring the life and memory of a beloved wife and mother, a Manitoba family is helping spread Christmas cheer in their own unique way.

Jason Eisner and his two kids are in year three of setting up a scavenger hunt for Christmas gifts in Swan River, Man., known as the Eisner's Xmas Stash and Dash Event.

Eisner shares clues online for people to solve that point them in the direction of the gift.

He said they started the family tradition back in 2020 when everyone was dealing with COVID-19 and the restrictions.

"Everybody was kind of down in the dumps. So we came up with an idea. I was actually watching TikTok, believe it or not, and there was a girl in Winnipeg, I think, going around hiding $10 bills in certain areas and she'd kind of film them," said Eisner. "I thought, 'What a great idea!' and I kind of expanded on it."

The first year of the event "went off without a hitch," Eisner said and in 2021 the idea grew as some businesses wanted to join in, which resulted in bigger gifts. And now this year, the popularity continues to grow.

"Our gifts are worth about $500 a piece and there are 12 of them that we hide with a bonus gift this year of number 13, which is a beautiful homemade blanket and a set of (Winnipeg) Jets tickets."

While the first two years of the event were designed to lift people's spirits amid COVID, Eisner said this year they are honouring the memory of his wife Robyn, who passed away earlier in 2022 after a short battle with cancer.

"Cancer took her very fast and kind of hit us like a wrecking ball. So we're trying to keep up some of the traditions and she loved this particular thing that we've done the last couple of years because of the amount of joy that it brought to people. So we're just trying to keep that going in her memory."

Eisner said it's important to keep with the family values for his kids and one Robyn valued was that it's better to give than receive.

"This is a very key moment for our children to see that and they love to see the joy that they bring by giving presents rather than getting."

There are about 800 people who follow the Facebook page for the scavenger hunt and Eisner guesses around three-quarters of those people are driving through town searching for the gifts.

"We sit in the vehicle and we'll park next to one of the gifts so we can kind of see how much activity and watch people running around with their flashlights and gives us a little bit of joy to watch from afar."

Wednesday is the last day for people to find gifts. The final four presents, plus the bonus gift, will be hidden and Eisner will share clues as to where they will be.

"It's fun doing this with my kids and coming up with the ideas and the place and sitting back and watching the excitement."