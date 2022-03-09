'In Honour' celebrates International Women's Day with first in-person gala since pandemic started

With about 180 women in attendance, In Honour Of The Ones We Love celebrated International Women's Day with its first large-scale, in-person event since the pandemic started.

"This is what we do — to give back in our community so our families and children have what they need and we're able to buy the equipment and do what we need for our families," the charity's founder Anita Imperioli said.

As has been the norm in past years, the funds raised from Tuesday's gala the charity's many programs for adults and children, including its "Kids Beating Cancer" program — a martial arts program for children with life-threatening illnesses or special needs.

"We're just so glad that we're back," Imperioli added, referencing the in-person nature of Tuesday's event.

Three women received special honours at the gala, including Bright Side Tanning founder Lori Armstrong, Beautiful Images Spa owner Anna Grandi and Becky Langlois, marketing and community relations officer for Motor City Community Credit Union.

All three are said to be well-connected to the Windsor-Essex community through their generosity.

Among those in attendance was Ann Diab.

"This is the power of women, bringing them together, supporting our local communities, and rising above challenges and adversities. We're always here to help each other and uplift each other," she said.

Diab's colleague, Tammy Faddoul, said it felt "amazing" to be together after a few years away due to COVID-19.

"It almost feels surreal to be in a room as you look around at all of these influential people, coming to support each other. There's no other agenda," said Faddoul.

"Just being here and supporting each other."