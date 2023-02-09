'In need of renewal': Public information night sheds light on plans for Saskatchewan Drive corridor project

A public information meeting Wednesday shone light onto development plans for the Saskatchewan Drive corridor renewal project.

Regina resident John Strother-Stewart called the roadway, “congested, rundown and in need of renewal.”

“That whole stretch is really tired,” he said. “I usually avoid the downtown stretch.”

With plans to give the corridor a face lift, the city asked for public input on what they think the changes could look like.

The city wants increased function, safety, connectivity, land use and overall beautification for Saskatchewan Drive.

“[It] is an important gateway for the downtown and the city centre,” city director of sustainable infrastructure Karen Gasmo said. “We’re looking at how to plan the corridor for the future.”

The project is focused on the section of road between McTavish Street and Winnipeg Street.

“Administration is very familiar with my feelings about Elphinstone to Albert Street,” mayor Sandra Masters said.

Masters added the renovation is apart of the downtown revitalization plan.

“When folks visit our city they visit our downtown,” she said. “It would be nice to have pathways, sidewalks, proper lighting for that stretch just to allow people to move safety and in a great environment for our city.”

Strother-Stewart said he’s excited to see how the renovation will make travelling Saskatchewan Drive a better experience.

“It’s going to take a while to get everything done,” he said. “I can be very impatient. I like to see things get done quickly.”

Developers will now take a plan to the Regina Planning Commission in the spring who will then present a final draft to council.

Once approved, the city hopes to start construction sometime in 2024.