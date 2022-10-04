In new plea for answers, family of missing Sask. woman says they 'just want to put her to rest'

Police in Prince Albert are hoping a new video will help bring closure to the family of a missing woman who vanished more than five years ago.

Happy Charles was last seen on surveillance footage captured outside Prince Albert Collegiate Institute around midnight on April 3, 2017.

In the video produced by Prince Albert Police Service, Charles' family pleads for answers in her disappearance.

"As the days go by, we are more focused on bringing her home rather than trying to find a conviction,” Happy's father Carson Poitras says in the video.

"We want to bring our girl home and put her to rest."

The two-minute video's release coincides with the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQ+ people.

"There was no funeral, any closure, any way to say our last words to her, no grave to go to," Charles' daughter Aleisha says in the video.

PAPS is asking anyone with information concerning Charles' disappearance to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers.