In offer similar to Alaska's, Point Roberts leaders offer extra vaccine doses to B.C.

Community leaders in the small town of Point Roberts, Wash., are offering up excess doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people in B.C.

Some British Columbians have properties in the American town that borders Canada while being cut off from the rest of the United States.

Point Roberts Fire Chief Christopher Carleton says 70 per cent of residents have been immunized and the town would like to share vaccine starting with Americans living in B.C. and B.C. residents with properties in the town.

Officials in Alaska recently made a similar offer to share COVID-19 vaccines with residents of Stewart, B.C., with hopes that could lead the Canadian government to ease restrictions between Stewart and the tiny Alaskan border community of Hyder.