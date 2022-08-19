In-person event, along with rodeo, to celebrate Whoop-Up Days

After a full year of waiting, Whoop-Up Days is right around the corner.

Last year’s event was drive-thru only, but this year’s edition of the fair will be more like the one many people know and love.

Those who organized the festivities couldn’t be happier.

“We're getting back to what Whoop-Up Days should feel like – what everyone's used to. All those sights, sounds and feels of the fair. Those will all be back,” said Mike Warkentin, CEO of the Lethbridge & District exhibition.

Despite the construction of the new agri-food hub on the ground, which is scheduled to be open next year, this year’s Whoop-Up Days is just about back to normal.

But this marks the return of something else to the fair.

For the first time in eight years, the pro rodeo will be held at Whoop-Up Days.

Warkentin, a self-admitted rodeo advocate, is thrilled to have it back.

“We're very proud to bring back professional rodeo to Whoop-Up Days with the Lethbridge and District pro rodeo.”

The spirit of Whoop-Up Days as usual cannot be confined to just the exhibition ground.

People throughout Lethbridge are gearing up for the event and getting ready to celebrate in different ways.

At the Interfaith Food Bank Society of Lethbridge, they’re getting ready for the return of in-person events.

“The morning of the parade is our annual pancake breakfast. That we are so happy to be back in-person for again this year,” said Danille McIntyre, the food bank’s executive director.

Pancake breakfasts will be a common sight next week throughout Lethbridge.

You could likely start your day at a pancake breakfast every day, but the food bank is holding theirs for a good cause.

“It's a tradition for us, we like to be apart of the community in celebrating Whoop-Up Days. But it is a fundraiser for the food bank too, so there's a suggested donation of three dollars for adults, two dollars for children and kids under three would eat for free,” McIntyre said.

With so much to do during Whoop-Up Days everyone has something different to look forward to.

Between the food, rides, live music and now the rodeo, everyone can have something to get excited about.

Despite the return of the rodeo, Warkentin says he’s particularly excited about something else.

“But I also have to say that I'm very excited for Twiggy the water skiing squirrel. And yes, that squirrel can water-ski.”

Whoop-Up Days starts Aug. 23 and runs until Aug. 27.

For information on all the activities and to buy tickets you can go to the Whoop-Up Days website.