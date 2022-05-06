In-person festivals returning to the Sault

Sault Ste. Marie's tourism department is preparing for a busy summer with a long list of events and festivals. Many are returning after two years of pandemic-related shutdowns and cancellations.

RotaryFest will be an in-person festival this year, along with a host of others in the Sault, including a celebration of Ontario’s breweries.

“Looking forward to getting out and welcoming festivals and events back in person again,” said Alana Kenopic, manager of tourism.

“We have a long list of events that have been shared with us that we’re going to be hosting this summer, kicking it off with the Festival of Beer … We have car cruises, bike races, you name it. There’s something for everyone this summer.”

The Sault Ste. Marie Festival of Beer will be held at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre on May 14. It will feature 15 breweries, including several from northern Ontario.

Kenopic said the current list of festivals will be updated as more events are announced.