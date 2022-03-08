In-person inspections and other services to start up again in Winnipeg

Once restrictions in Manitoba loosen further on March 15, many in-person services including in-person inspections will resume in Winnipeg.

The city said when appointments for services like in-person inspections are booked, residents will be screened for symptoms prior to appointments and city employees will be required to wear a mask while at the appointment.

The services that will start up again for the city include community by-law enforcement services, planning, property and development, water and waste and assessment and taxation.

Appointments for everything except assessment and taxation will resume on March 15.

Community by-law enforcement services will still have the option of doing inspections through pictures or over the phone and appointments can’t be pre-booked.

Occupied homes will now be inspected by planning, property and development in-person again, with the option of a virtual visit still being offered.

Water and waste will resume meter readings and inspections, on top of water meter returns, removals and replacements. People can still report water meter readings over the phone or online.

For assessment and taxation, inspections will start up again on April 15, but inspections can still happen over the phone or through photos.