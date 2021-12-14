In-person library approved for Stoney Point

Lakeshore council is moving ahead with a temporary library in Stoney Point.

The municipality will transfer approximately $185,000 from the Facilities Reserve Budget for the project.

In October, council voted in favour to permanently close Stoney Point’s library, which hasn’t been open since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new, temporary structure, a 24 by 40-foot mobile unit, will be located at Stoney Point Park ad serve as a multi-use and accessible community facility until a permanent solution is made.

The unit will offer a space for the library to provide programs and services before the planning process of a new muri-use community facility.

Essex County Library will contribute roughly $150,000 for internet and wireless service, as well as furnishings and equipment.

Lakeshore mayor Tom Bain, along with councillors Len Janisse and Steven Wilder voted against Tuesday night’s recommendation.

“I just think there was another way to go on this,” says Wilder.

“I’m not gonna support spending $200,000 on something that as far as I can tell from the community they don’t want, they don’t agree with and quite frankly they just feel like we haven’t even consulted with them.”

The municipality says community members will be invited to participate in a visioning process to inform plans for the future of Stoney Point Park as well as the design of a permanent community hub facility, which will include space for library services.

The portable library is expected to be completed by the spring.