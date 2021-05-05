In-person PNE Fair with lower capacity 'not possible in 2021,' event organizers say

For the second year in a row, Vancouver's annual PNE Fair won't be running as it traditionally does due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release Wednesday, event organizers said "even a modified, lower capacity in-person PNE Fair will not be possible in 2021."

The announcement comes days after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there wouldn't be "big events of any sort, even outdoors" in the province this summer.

"Despite our planning for a number of scalable versions of the PNE Fair, it is now clear that the number of guests required to make an in-person Fair financially viable will not be allowed under anticipated Public Health Orders this summer,” said PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance in the news release.

However, Ballance said organizers will continue to work with the province "to see what might be possible as the summer progresses."

