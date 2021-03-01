Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori is on trial for his role in a 1990s government program in which many Indigenous women in poor communities say they were forcibly sterilized, and some died or suffered serious injuries because of infection. Respondents given time to seek legal counsel in alleged N.S. cyberbullying case A Nova Scotia judge is giving two people alleged to have facilitated the cyberbullying of parents of a missing boy time to consider seeking legal counsel. Newfoundland and Labrador reports five new COVID-19 cases, one at rural hospital Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 today, including one infection involving a health-care worker at a rural hospital. Surge in requests from single dads on Saskatoon donation group Candace Fiddler is one of the administrators on the Helping Hands Facebook page, where requests or offers for items are posted.