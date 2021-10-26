In Photos: CTV Kitchener viewers getting in the Halloween spirit!

CTV Kitchener viewers have been sharing their Weather Watcher photos leading up to Halloween.

From decorations to costumes and makeup you can submit your photos by emailing weather@kitchener.ctv.ca . Have a safe and happy Halloween!

Carol Walberg shared this of Maisy and Star all dressed up looking for trick or treaters.

Heather Macnab’s two-year-old cats, Alpha and Beta, are sporting their costumes. These rescued brothers are going as a cowboy (Alpha) and a bat (Beta).

Angie Langenegger from Owen Sound shared a photo of last year’s Halloween makeup. Adding, “looking forward to what makeup I’ll be doing this year.”

Carol Stokes sent this pup portrait in saying “happy Halloween from Stanley of Listowel!”

Guinea pigs are even joining in on the Halloween fun. Lisa and Bill Kurpel of Stoney Creek shared this photo of their 7 month old Abyssinian sisters. Jersey, Powderpuff and Maggie are going as cowgirls for their first Halloween.

Frances Royal shared this photo of the bat dogs of Stratford

Molly is going as a banana this year for Halloween. Crystal Jessop shared this adorable weather watcher photo.

“Pass the CATsup please!” - Brenda, Mo and Bo of Palmerston. Morris and Bogart wishing you a Happy Meowloween.

And here is Kiki the Pug from Guelph in her spooky skeleton costume! Jennifer Hesch submitted this photo.

Denyse Gray shared this photo of Hudson as bat dog for Halloween.