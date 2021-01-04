CTV Kitchener viewers have been getting creative and embracing the winter weather. Here are some frosty photos to help us kick start the first full week of 2021.

Tracy Hachborn shared this photo of Connor, Owen, Jackson and Aiden who built this snowman outside of New Hamburg.

Jason Rose sent in this photo of a family of frosty’s, in Gadshill:

Pictured here is Dino, Connor, Grayson and Adalyn helping grandparents Adrian and Glynda Rabak build Frosty in Kitchener.

Dorothy McMillan shared this photo taken by six year old Kaden McMillan, who built this snowman in Kitchener!

This snowman doubles as a fort! Kris shared this photo saying this snowman fort can be seen outside of Plattsville, adding “our grandson Kohen, with the help of his Opa of course, made this Sunday January 3rd after the beautiful snowfall.”

Some snowmen are even cheering on Team Canada! Sophie shared this of their truly Canadian snowmen, along with Yogi, the dog.

Marvin and Connie Gibbings from Listowel shared this photo saying, “This is our way of cheering on Team Canada in the IIHF hockey tournament! Go Canada go!”