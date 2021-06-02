IN PHOTOS: Fans return to Bell MTS Place

For the first time in over a year, there will be fans in attendance at a Winnipeg Jets game.

Manitoba amended the province’s public health orders to allow up to 500 fully vaccinated health-care workers to attend home games at Bell MTS Place during the playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens.

Here are some photos of workers returning to Bell MTS Place ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Mick E. Moose and Benny pose for a photo on Graham Avenue ahead of the Winnipeg Jets game on June 2, 2021 (CTV News Photo Scott Andersson).

Fully vaccinated health-care workers line up outside of Bell MTS Place on June 2, 2021, ahead of the first game of the series between the Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens. (CTV News Photo Joey Slattery)

The lineup of fully vaccinated health-care workers circles around Bell MTS Place on June 2, 2021, ahead of the first game of the series between the Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens (CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett)

A fan poses with Benny outside of Bell MTS Place on June 2, 2021, ahead of the first game of the series between the Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens (CTV News Photo Scott Andersson)

A Jets fan is seen holding a pail to make noise with ahead of the first game of the series between the Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens (CTV News Photo Scott Andersson)