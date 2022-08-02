iHeartRadio

IN PHOTOS: Folklorama returns to Winnipeg

image.jpg

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Manitobans are once again able to celebrate cultures together.

Folklorama officially kicked off Sunday with performances at pavilions around the city.

CTV Winnipeg was at the weekend kickoff, and is sharing some photos from the events. More photos can be found here.

A full schedule for the first week can be found here.

SOUTH SUDAN

 

JAPAN

 

 

12