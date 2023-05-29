In photos: Out-of-control wildfires force thousands to evacuate in N.S.

Pictures from across Nova Scotia highlight the destruction brought on by two wildfires that are burning out of control in the province.

Thousands have fled their homes, mostly in areas of northwest Halifax, with the city under a state of emergency.

Officials say several dozen homes have been destroyed or damaged in the Tantallon fire. They say it is zero per cent contained.

Meanwhile, a fire more than 200-kilometres southwest is burning in Shelburne County. Officials said Monday afternoon it occupied about more than 6,200 hectares.

About 400 people have evacuated and the province says more may have to do the same.

