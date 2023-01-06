In photos: Halifax and Moncton host the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Team Canada struck gold at the IIHF World Junior Championship for the second year in a row, beating Czechia 3-2 in breathtaking fashion Thursday night.

Dylan Guenther was the overtime (OT) hero, scoring the winner just six minutes into OT.

The Canadians started the game strong, entering the third period with a two-nothing lead.

The Czechs rallied midway through the third, scoring two goals in 54 seconds to tie it up.

Much to the crowd’s delight, Canada prevailed, clinching their 20th World Junior title.

CTV Atlantic has curated a series of photos looking at Team Canada’s games, and other highlights from the tournament, which was held in Halifax and Moncton, N.B.

Team Czechia beats Team Canada 5-2 on Dec. 26, 2022.

Team Canada beats Team Germany 11-2 on Dec. 28, 2022.

Team Canada beats Team Austria 11-0 on Dec. 29, 2022.

Team Canada beats Team Sweden 5-1 on Dec. 31, 2022.

Team Czechia beats Team Switzerland 9-1 on Jan. 2, 2023.

Team Sweden beats Team Finland 3-2 on Jan. 2, 2023.

Team Canada beats Team Slovakia in the quarterfinals 4-3 on Jan. 2, 2023.

Team U.S.A. beats Team Sweden in the Bronze medal game 8-7 on Jan. 5, 2023.

Team Canada beats Team Czechia 3-2 in the championship game on Jan. 5, 2023.