In Pictures: 6 most expensive cottages in north-central Sask.

Low inventory has plagued the real estate market in Saskatoon, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association. Yet, those dreaming of a home away from home with all the lakeside luxuries can still find it all.

Here are six of the most expensive cottages on the market in North-central Saskatchewan.

This 4,000-square-foot cottage has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Offering a lakefront view, the home has large vaulted ceilings and windows to make the most of the summer sun. Downstairs features a games room, wet bar, and a TV entertainment space.

An acreage near the lake, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom home features 1,274 square feet on 97.7 acres. On the property is a barn with seven horse stalls and tack room, a small workshop and corrals. The bungalow has a sunroom off the dining room that leads to a two-tiered deck with a fire pit. There’s a small sleeper cabin along with several trails for walking, quadding or sledding.

A short walk from the public beach, this five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home has over 4,100 square feet spread over two stories. With a hot tub, gazebo, fire pit, front and back decks, second-floor family room with balcony and two-car heated garage this home is an ideal getaway for the summer.

Lakefront luxury is all over this 3,034-square-foot home that has six bedrooms over three levels. In-floor heating, large windows and a private deck off the master bedroom are just some of the top features of this cottage. The property also has a water channel so you can anchor your boat near the house.

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home comes with its own sandy beachfront. It even has an outdoor pool and pool house, perfect for lounging. With 1,720 square feet, there is lots of space and natural light, 12-foot ceilings and in-floor heating.

Located on a private and quiet lot near the golf course, this six-bedroom, three-bath home has a custom wet bar, oversized deck space with glass railing, natural gas fireplace, hot tub and stone fire pit. There are also two transferable marina spots.