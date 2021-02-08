Manitobans were treated to a show in the sky over the weekend, as the Aurora Borealis was highly visible on Saturday and Sunday.

Several people stayed up late to capture images of the unique phenomenon, and shared them with CTV News.

Here are some of our favourite pictures.

(Aurora Borealis is pictured south of Swan River. Photo by Melissa Anderson)

(Aurora Borealis appears in the sky near Norway House Cree Nation. Photos by Leona Duncan)

(Aurora Borealis is photographed at Lake Manitoba First Nation. Photo by Connie Rivas-Choken)

(Aurora Borealis appears in the sky by Clearwater, Man. Photo by Tyler Grove)

(Aurora Borealis is photographed near Gimli, Man.. Photo by Rayme Thomson)

(Aurora Borealis is pictured at Knee Lake, Man. Photo by Wayne Boychuk)