IN PICTURES: Busk on the Block

Buskers performing for Busk on the Block in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Aug. 7 2022. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Busk on the Block continues Saturday in Old Walkerville.

Buskers and other performers could be seen all day after Friday’s events.

The two-day street performing festival was discouraged during the last two years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The event goes on until 10:30 p.m. on Argyle Road. 

