IN PICTURES: Here are Regina's most expensive house listings

Regina saw record setting home sales for the month of February, with the market projected to continue to remain hot through early 2022.

As of Friday, Realtor.ca had 10 homes in the city of Regina listed for more than $1 million.

Here’s a look at some of the most expensive residential listings in the Regina area, as of March 25.

This 3,660 square foot home located in Wascana View has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Built in 2014, the home features large curved staircases, 20 foot ceilings in the living room, a spacious kitchen and a full theatre room in the basement.

This 3,500 square foot walkout bungalow backs onto a nature reserve in the Wascana View neighbourhood. Built in 2007, the main floor has been completely redone with a new kitchen – featuring built in appliances. The backyard comes equipped with a pool and a custom made pool house.

This unique east Regina home sports three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The open concept living area features several large windows looking out on the small lake located behind the home. The garage is the ultimate man cave, with custom built cabinets and a television.

This former showhome and 2014 Canadian New Home Award winner is located in The Creeks. The 3,800 square foot home originally built in 2013 includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The kitchen features two separate islands and stone counters. The basement come developed with a games area, rec room, office/den and a bedroom.

This modern two storey home located in The Creeks has five bedrooms and four bathrooms and a triple car heated garage. Originally built in 2017, the owner states more than $200,000 worth of upgrades have been done since it was purchased last spring. The backyard features a screened in deck area with speakers and a natural gas barbecue connection.