In Pictures: London, Ont. dog rescued after 20ft drop

There were some tense moments on Monday afternoon for a furry four-legged friend and his owner in east London.

Curiosity got the best of a dog named ‘Karma’ and while out with his owner for an afternoon adventure of the grounds of the former London Psychiatric Hospital on Highbury Avenue, Karma wandered off and fell 20ft down an uncovered manhole.

The London fire department and members of the London police K9 unit rushed to the rescue.

“Immediately we had to upgrade this to a tech rescue call because of the confined space, the dog was down about 16 to 20 feet,” said London fire Capt. Scott Jackson.

Firefighters took their time setting up and making sure Karma was okay.

“We are trained for these types of calls but often they are people and not dogs,” said Jackson.

The dog was rescued after about an hour and Jackon said, “The dog is going to be taken to the vet to be checked out but so far is doing well.”

After the ordeal, Karma was back in her owner’s arms and off to get checked out.

Meanwhile, Jackson is reminding people to stay away from abandoned buildings such as the former hospital where Monday’s rescue took place.

“At some of these abandoned properties it is common to have some manhole covers removed to it can create essentially what happened here today,” he said.

— With files from CTV London's Kristylee Varley