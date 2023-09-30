iHeartRadio

IN PICTURES: Manitoba Mega Train


Hobbyists and collectors gathered at Red River Exhibition Place this weekend for Manitoba Mega Train, a two day show featuring model railroads, Lego, radio-controlled boats, and more. (Source: Zach kitchen, CTV News)

The show is organized by the Winnipeg Model Railroads Club. A portion of profits will be donated to St. Amant Centre.

